Congress accuses PM of being insensitive to suffering of Manipur’s people

The Congress on Sunday launched an attack on the central government over the tension in Manipur, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being “insensitive” to the suffering of the people of the strife-torn northeastern state. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo)

Taking to X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “The PM has travelled to different parts of the world and visited numerous states of our country to do his trademark inaugurations. But he has NEVER met with political leaders or civil society organisations from Manipur, having outsourced the management of the state’s affairs to the Union Home Minister who has failed miserably.”

Ramesh’s statement comes in the context of tensions reigniting in Manipur’s Imphal after the arrest of five members of the armed Meitei group Arambai Tenggol (AT) on Saturday night.

Mobs stormed a police station in Imphal West, demanding the release of the AT members. Several people, including journalists, were wounded. The government has issued orders suspending internet and mobile services, and prohibiting large gatherings, in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, and Kakching.

Ramesh emphasised that the continuing violence in Manipur is occurring under the stewardship of the BJP government which was elected in February 2022. “Demands were made by the Indian National Congress for the imposition of President’s Rule to begin with. That was ignored till the INC announced that it was bringing a no-confidence motion against the CM in the assembly session beginning Feb 10th, 2025. The BJP read the writing on the wall, got the CM to resign on the night of Feb 9th, 2025, and finally imposed President’s Rule on February 13th, 2025”, said Ramesh.

But, Ramesh went on to say, the President’s Rule has made no difference. He asserted that the law-and-order situation in Manipur remains so poor that the Governor himself has to travel from Imphal airport to his house via helicopter.

Last night’s violence comes in the wake of a 48-hour general strike and subsequent civil disobedience campaign by the Manipuri civil society group Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, in response to the alleged disrespect of Manipuri journalists by armed forces personnel on May 20.

“The insensitivity of the Frequent-Flyer PM to the suffering of the people of Manipur is truly shocking and defies understanding. He stands totally exposed just as the people of the state continue to pay the price of his callous and complete indifference. Their suffering is that of not only the state and the northeastern region but the entire country,” concluded Ramesh.

There was no immediate response from the BJP to Ramesh’s charges.

Since violence began in May 2023, 258 people have died in Manipur and more than 60,000 displaced.