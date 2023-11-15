close_game
close_game
News / India News / Congress alleges ‘conspiracy’ over EC's notice to Priyanka Gandhi; BJP rebuts with ‘fake promises’ jab

Congress alleges ‘conspiracy’ over EC's notice to Priyanka Gandhi; BJP rebuts with ‘fake promises’ jab

ByHT News Desk
Nov 15, 2023 01:50 PM IST

The Congress and BJP have been trading barbs after Priyanka Gandhi was served an EC notice for making ‘unverified and false statements’ regarding PM Modi.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the Election Commission (EC) against his party as the saffron party is 'threatened by the campaign' of Priyanka Gandhi. This comes after the election body on Tuesday served a show-cause notice to the Congress general secretary on charges of making ‘unverified and false statements’ regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally.

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra(PTI)
AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra(PTI)

“The BJP is threatened by the campaign of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra...For that, they are using the Election Commission... The election commission should be fair and neutral... They should act on the complaints that the Congress party has given them... They are not acting on those subjects,” he told ANI, adding that it's a part of a ‘conspiracy' against his party in the poll-bound states.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Follow full coverage of Madhya Pradesh assembly election

Why was Priyanka Gandhi served a show-cause notice?

The EC took action on a complaint filed by a Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Hardeep Singh Puri, Anil Baluni and Om Pathak. According to the senior BJP leaders, Priyanka Gandhi made ‘baseless and false’ claim that the Narendra Modi government had privatised public sector undertakings (PSUs).

“It has been alleged that while addressing a public rally at Sanwer Assembly Constituency in Madhya Pradesh, you have made unverified and false statements in respect of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi that have the potential to mislead the public and tarnish the image of the Prime Minister,” the poll body said.

She was asked to explain her statement by 8 pm on Thursday.

Also read: ‘Shame on governments supporting destruction’: Priyanka Gandhi on Gaza ‘genocide’

What did Priyanka Gandhi say against PM Modi?

While addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that PM Modi had handed over government companies to private players, who she called his industrialist friends. "Modi ji, the BHEL from which we used to get employment and the country was moving forward, what did you do with this? To whom did you give it? Why did you give this to your industrialist friends?"

Anurag Thakur said Congress ‘failed to answer people’

Union minister Anurag Thakur alleged that remarks made by the senior Congress leader is a way to evade questions of people in poll-bound states.

"Some people always make fake promises. However, they have failed to fulfil their promises after five years. As Congress has failed to answer the people of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, they are making such remarks (against PM Modi)," he told reporters.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out