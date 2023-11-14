EC issues notice to Priyanka Gandhi over ‘false’ statement against PM Modi

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly making “unverified and false statements” regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.(X/Congress)

The action has been taken on a complaint filed by a Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Hardeep Singh Puri, Anil Baluni and Om Pathak.

They had accused Priyanka Gandhi of making a "baseless and false" claim that the Narendra Modi government had privatised public sector undertakings (PSUs).

During a public rally at Madhya Pradesh's Sanwer Assembly Constituency, Vadra had purportedly alleged that Prime Minister Modi had given away PSU Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) “to his industrialist friends”.

“It has been alleged that while addressing a public rally at Sanwer Assembly Constituency in Madhya Pradesh, you have made unverified and false statements in respect of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi that have the potential to mislead the public and tarnish the image of the Prime Minister,” the poll body said.

The poll panel has asked the Congress leader to explain her statement by 8 pm on Thursday.

The development comes hours after the poll panel issued a notice to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over alleged disparaging, insulting and defamatory remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

The poll panel said it received a complaint on November 10 from the BJP regarding X (formerly Twitter) posts by the AAP. The saffron party has alleged that the posts allegedly portrayed PM Modi in a ‘disparaging, insulting and defamatory’ manner with ‘scurrilous and malicious intent’.

