Congress alleges Rahul's plane denied landing in Varanasi, officials rebut

Rahul Gandhi's plane has been “deliberately” denied permission to land at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri airport on, said the Congress alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is “scared” of the party leader. It further alleged the airport authorities did not grant permission over an “excuse” that it was used for President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Kashi Vishwanath temple. However, the airport officials dismissed claims made by the party.

“Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to arrive here and then go to Prayagraj, but the airport authority did not allow his plane to land here due to pressure from the government. They said there is a traffic jam here and deliberately did not give permission,” Congress leader Ajay Rai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rai further said that the BJP government is “scared” of Rahul Gandhi and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been "anxious” since the Congress MP started the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rejecting the claims, airport officials said that they received a message on that Rahul Gandhi's flight was cancelled. “During late evening hours of February 13 (the day of Gandhi's scheduled visit), airport authorities got the message from the company operating Rahul Gandhi's flight that the flight has been cancelled by the party,” Aryama Sanyal, the director of Varanasi airport, said.

Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to arrive in Varanasi on Monday night. He was supposed to offer prayers in Kashi Vishwanath temple. On the other hand, President Murmu visited the temple on the same day. She offered prayers at the temple and attended the Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat.

