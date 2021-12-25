Congress and corruption go hand-in-hand: Uttarakhand CM on Harish Rawat issue

Uttarakhand chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday took a jibe at the state's Congress party unit in an apparent reference to the recent controversy over Harish Rawat's tweets. Addressing a gathering on the occasion of former Prime Minister of India and BJP veteran Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 97th birth anniversary , Dhami said that Congress and corruption are “synonymous with each other,” according to a tweet by Uttarakhand CMO, which was posted in Hindi.

“We have seen how black deeds were done and corruption was encouraged in the opposition (Congress) government,” Dhami added.

He said that the “greed” among Congress party members is so much that they are ready to fight among themselves and divide into two factions.

Dhami further stated that the BJP government in Uttarakhand is “committed to work” while the Congress party in opposition only does exploitations. “Their purpose is to only look out for their personal interests, while our government is committed to the prosperity of every Uttarakhandi,” Dhami added as per another CMO tweet.

The chief minister asked the gathering if the Uttarakhand government should be handed over to a party that is filled with greedy people. “[The] opposition party members do not have trust in each other. These people are simply sitting being greedy for power,” Dhami said.

His remarks come amid the fresh controversy that has risen in Uttarakhand Congress party following senior leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat's cryptic tweets in which he expressed discontent towards the party leadership and functionality, even mentioning a feeling of his “hands and feet” being tied up and that he should take rest.

Soon after Rawat's tweets, Manish Tewari, a member of the Congress' disgruntled group G-23, took to Twitter to post a cryptic message, criticising Rawat and the party leadership. Tewari pointed out a pattern in Assam, Punjab and now Uttarakhand - all states where Rawat played a vital role in the operation of the state units. “Bhog poora hi paun gaye. Kasar na rahe jawe koi,” Tewari wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Notably, Uttarakhand is slated to go into polls next year. In the last assembly elections in 2017, BJP won 57 seats, while Congress managed to bag 11. Two seats were won by other candidates.