india news

Congress announces candidate for upcoming by-poll in West Bengal

Congress on Thursday announced its candidate for the Santipur constituency, which is among the four assembly constituencies in West Bengal where by-polls will be held on October 30.
The voting for the upcoming bypolls in Santipur assembly constituency is scheduled for October 30. (AFP/FILE)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 07:30 AM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

Ahead of Assembly By-Elections 2021 in West Bengal, Congress on Thursday announced Raju Pal as a candidate from the Santipur constituency, said All India Congress Committee.

The by-polls in four Assembly constituencies are to be held on October 30 in West Bengal.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Raju Pal as Congress candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal from 86 - Santipur Assembly Constituency," said AICC press statement.

The Election Commission of India, earlier on September 28, announced by-polls for three parliamentary and 30 assembly seats across 15 states and Union territories (UTs) in the country.

The ECI announced by-elections on assembly constituencies including --Badvel (SC) in Andhra Pradesh; Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur and Mariani, Thowra in Assam; Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur in Bihar; Ellenabad in Haryana; Fatehpur, Arki, and Jubbal- Kotkhai in Himachal Pradesh; Sindgi and Hangal in Karnataka; Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC) and Jobat (ST) in Madhya Pradesh; Deglur (SC) in Maharashtra; Mawryngkneng (ST), Mawphlang (ST), and Rajabala in Meghalaya; Tuirial (ST) in Mizoram; Shamtorr-Chessore (ST) in Nagaland; Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad (ST) in Rajasthan; Huzurabad in Telangana; and Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba(SC) in West Bengal.

The last date for filing nominations is October 8.

The ECI has scheduled the examination of nominations on October 11, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is set as October 13.

