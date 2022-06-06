Congress appoints 5 observers for 3 states as Rajya Sabha poll contest hots up

New Delhi: As the Rajya Sabha elections in three states are set to go down to the wire, the Congress on Sunday appointed five observers for Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana, where the party nominees are facing a stiff contest.

According to party insiders, the appointment of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers underlines the keenness of the Congress to win seats in the June 10 biennial polls after it has been reduced to just 29 members in the Upper House of Parliament.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, was appointed as the observer for Maharashtra, where Imran Pratapgarhi is contesting on the Congress ticket. Similarly, the party chose AICC treasurer Pawan Bansal and Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo as observers for Rajasthan while Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and party leader Rajiv Shukla were appointed for Haryana.

“Kharge has been sent to Maharashtra as he would need to talk to top ranking leaders of Shiv Sena and NCP,” said a Congress leader, requesting anonymity.

The selection as observer indicates a larger role for Singh Deo, who for long has been aspiring to become the Chhattisgarh CM, in the Congress. Shukla, who won unopposed from Chhattisgarh on June 3, and Bansal are known for good connection with leaders across different parties.

In both Rajasthan and Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has backed extra candidates to scuttle the Congress’s chances.

In Rajasthan, the Congress has fielded three candidates — Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Pramod Tiwari. The BJP has named former state minister Ghanshyam Tiwari as its candidate and decided to support businessman Subhash Chandra’s candidature as an independent. While Surjewala and Wasnik are set to win, former UP lawmaker Tiwari faces the challenge from media group owner Chandra.

For the two seats in Haryana, the Congress has fielded one candidate, Ajay Maken, and the BJP has fielded Kishan Lal Panwar, besides extending support to businessman Kartikeya Sharma, son of former Congress leader Manu Sharma. What looked like a sure seat for Maken is now set for a tight contest.

Meanwhile, the Congress committee for planning the Bharat Jodo yatra held its first meeting on Sunday, with former party president Rahul Gandhi also participating in it.