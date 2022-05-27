Congress attacks Centre after 52 kg drug seizure from Mundra port

NEW DELHI: A day after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 52 kg cocaine from Gujarat’s Mundra Port, the Congress on Friday attacked the Centre, asking why Gujarat is becoming the gateway of drugs in India and why the Centre is silent over it.

“All drug recoveries have come from the coastline of Gujarat, sometimes from the Pipavav Port which is owned by Nikhil Gandhi and sometimes from the Mundra Port, owned by Gautam Adani… Why is Gujarat becoming the gateway of drugs in India?” said Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, adding, “We are not trying to corner the government… we are trying to protect the future generations of India.”

“Who is the El Chapo of Pablo Escobar of the drug syndicate in this country,” he asked, a reference to the Mexican and Columbian drug lords.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday seized 52 kg cocaine smuggled into the country in a consignment of common salt that landed at the Mundra Port in Gujarat from Iran.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said, “Drugs are caught in Gujarat because the government is acting strictly which is a clear indication that they have zero tolerance on drug smuggling.” He added drug recoveries from Gujarat are in the public domain thanks to the efforts of the police and drug enforcement agencies, unlike the case in the Congress’ Punjab.