Congress attacks PM with old 'can't see you upset' remark for Vinesh Phogat

On a day when the Delhi police detained top protesting wrestlers and cleared their protest site at Jantar Mantar, Congress attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi by sharing an old video of him interacting with top wrestlers in 2021, when he told Vinesh Phogat that he “cannot see her upset”.

Old clip of PM Modi interacting with wrestlers (Twitter/Congress)

“…And Vinesh…she is from my family. I know your whole family…I can't see you upset,” PM Modi said while standing at a table surrounded by top athletes.

The video then pans to Sunday's chaotic scenario where the police detained several protesting wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik for allegedly breaching the security cordon and not following the directions issued by the law enforcement agency as they intensified their protest demanding the arrest of (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor.

The video shows dramatic visuals witnessing the police dragging the wrestlers forcefully - who can be even seen lying on the road - and pushing them into police vans.

The opposition Congress has been hitting out at PM Modi and the Centre over the ongoing protests by the wrestlers against former (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, demanding his arrest for the alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also targeted Modi saying the “arrogant king is crushing the voice of the public”.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “The arrogance of the BJP government has increased so much that the government is mercilessly trampling the voices of our women players under their boots. This is totally wrong. The whole country is watching the arrogance of the government and this injustice.”