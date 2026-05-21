Congress back in Tamil Nadu Cabinet after nearly 60 years as Vijay inducts 2 MLAs: Who are they?

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK Cabinet expanded on Thursday with the induction of 23 new ministers, including two Congress MLAs — a first in nearly six decades.

The swearing-in ceremony began at Lok Bhavan at 10 am, with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administering the oath of office to the minister-designates. (@TNDIPRNEWS)

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The swearing-in ceremony began at Lok Bhavan at 10 am, with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administering the oath of office to the minister-designates. TVK MLAs Srinath, S Kamali, C Vijayalakshmi and R V Ranjithkumar were among the first to be sworn in as ministers.

Also read | 2 Congress MLAs, 21 from CM Vijay's TVK take oath in historic Tamil Nadu cabinet expansion

With the latest expansion, the strength of the cabinet headed by CM Vijay has risen to 33, while the total strength of the council stands at 35.

Who are the two Congress MLAs?

The two Congress MLAs — a first in nearly six decades are:

S Rajesh Kumar

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{{^usCountry}} S Rajesh Kumar is a three-time legislator from the Killiyoor constituency in Kanyakumari district. The 51-year-old leader is currently the Congress Legislature Party leader and a former president of the Kanyakumari West District Congress Committee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} S Rajesh Kumar is a three-time legislator from the Killiyoor constituency in Kanyakumari district. The 51-year-old leader is currently the Congress Legislature Party leader and a former president of the Kanyakumari West District Congress Committee. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the 2026 Assembly elections, Rajesh Kumar secured 66,434 votes, defeating Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam candidate S Sabin by a margin of 1,311 votes. P Viswanathan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the 2026 Assembly elections, Rajesh Kumar secured 66,434 votes, defeating Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam candidate S Sabin by a margin of 1,311 votes. P Viswanathan {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} P Viswanathan, another senior Congress leader, was elected from the Melur constituency in Madurai district. The 61-year-old is a postgraduate and a practicing advocate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} P Viswanathan, another senior Congress leader, was elected from the Melur constituency in Madurai district. The 61-year-old is a postgraduate and a practicing advocate. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Viswanathan has held various positions within the Congress party and was elected as an MP from the Kancheepuram constituency in 2009. He is also the All India Congress Committee in-charge for Telangana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Viswanathan has held various positions within the Congress party and was elected as an MP from the Kancheepuram constituency in 2009. He is also the All India Congress Committee in-charge for Telangana. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the Assembly elections, he secured 60,080 votes, defeating TVK candidate A Maduraiveeran by a margin of 2,724 votes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the Assembly elections, he secured 60,080 votes, defeating TVK candidate A Maduraiveeran by a margin of 2,724 votes. {{/usCountry}}

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The Congress, with its five MLAs, was among the first parties to extend support to Vijay-led TVK after it lacked the majority strength to form government following the counting of Assembly election votes on May 4. Through the course of almost a week, other parties joined in and offered support to the actor-politician's party, making it possible for him to form a government in Tamil Nadu after an impressive debut poll performance.

Of the total ministerial composition, 21 MLAs are from Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and two are from the Congress. Chief minister Vijay, along with nine other MLAs, had earlier taken oath on May 10 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

(With inputs from S Vijay Karthik).

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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