'Congress can't even': BJP minister says Cong passed off Taiwan pics as Assam's
Two photos of Assam tea garden have kicked up a storm ahead of Assam assembly election 2021 as state minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarna accused the Congress of using Taiwan photos on the Facebook page of the party's election campaign, called 'Assam Bachao (Save Assam).
“Official Congress campaign page is using a photo of tea garden from Taiwan to say ‘Assam Bachao’ (Save Assam). Congress leaders can't even recognise Assam? This is an insult of Assam and Tea Garden workers of our state,” Sarma tweeted, sharing a screenshot.
In the screenshot, he juxtaposed the screenshot of the Facebook page and a Fotosearch result showing that the purported photo was of tea pickers working in the Nantou Tea Garden, Taiwan.
In another post, the minister shared a screenshot where the official Congress page allegedly passed Taiwanese people off as Assam tea worker.
"First Congress couldn't identify Assam, now Congress can't even recognise Assamese people. This is again a pic from Taiwan. Congress leaders have forgotten Assam. Let's show @INCIndia how beautiful our land is," the minister wrote.
These posts are now not available on Assam Bachao Facebook page.
The Congress, according to reports, said these claims are fake and a complaint will be lodged with the Election Commission of India.
Verifying reports of 3 Myanmarese cops crossing over to India, says Mizoram
- A Reuters report quoting unnamed officials stated that at least 19 Myanmarese policemen have crossed over to the Indian side through border areas in Serchip and Champhai districts
At least three Myanmar cops cross into India seeking refuge
- Those entering India can be granted refugee status, but they will be deported if the government decides against it
Cyber policy to factor in threat from state actors
- The 50-odd pages document, anchored by the national security adviser’s office, is now awaiting the approval from the Prime Minister’s office before it is released.
