Congress chief draws a Morbi bridge tragedy link to delayed Gujarat polls: ‘PM can…’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said assembly elections in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home turf were delayed so that he can inaugurate “more bridges like the one that fell in Morbi” in Gujarat. At least 135 people died and several others were injured after a hanging bridge across the Machchhu river collapsed on Sunday evening in Morbi district.

Modi paid a visit to the mishap site earlier in the day and met some of the injured persons at the local hospital that is said to have received a fresh coat of paint in view of the high-profile visit.

Kharge’s remarks were aimed at the controversy over the Election Commission’s announcement of dates for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, while skipping Gujarat where an election is also due.

A day ago, the Congress president had paid homage to those killed in the bridge collapse tragedy while demanding a judicial inquiry into the incident.

"Why were so many people allowed in? There should be an inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court or high court judge," Kharge told reporters.

According to reports over 100 people are undergoing treatment at the Morbi civil hospital. Relief and rescue operation is underway for the third day.

So far nine people have been arrested in the case. A case was lodged against firms tasked with the maintenance and operation of the British-era structure on Monday. The owner of one of the firms is reportedly missing.

After undergoing renovation for six months, the bridge was reopened for the public on October 26 that also marked Gujarati New Year.

Morbi chief security officer Sandeep Singh Jhala said the company in charge of the renovation work did not give the government any information about reopening the bridge and a mandatory fitness certificate may not have been issued to the firm either.

The Gujarat government has formed a five-member committee to look into the lapses in the repair work and renovation of the bridge.

