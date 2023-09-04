News / India News / Congress chief Kharge calls meeting of newly formed CWC on Sept 16 in Hyderabad

PTI
Sep 04, 2023 12:34 PM IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has convened a meeting of the newly constituted CWC on September 16 in Hyderabad, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal announced on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters here, Venugopal said on September 17, an extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will be held and it will include all Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs.

On the evening of September 17, a rally will be held near Hyderabad where the party will announce its guarantees for the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana, Venugopal said with general secretary Jairam Ramesh beside him.

Congress chief Kharge had on August 20 reconstituted the CWC, retaining the old guard, giving space to the young and including prominent G23 group leaders such as Shashi Tharoor and Anand Sharma, in the 84-member top decision-making body of the party.

The all-important CWC, formed 10 months after Kharge took charge, has 39 regular members, 32 permanent invitees and 13 special invitees. These include 15 women and several new faces such as Sachin Pilot and Gourav Gogoi who are among the regular members.

