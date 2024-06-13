Congress claims PM Modi, Rajnath now in ‘Margdarshak Mandal’, BJP responds

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday reacted to claims of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh have "officially entered" the saffron party's ‘Margdarshak Mandal’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in conversation with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.(ANI)

In a post on X, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said Modi and Singh have been part of the party’s ‘Margdarshak Mandal’ since its constitution in August 2014.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

He said that five leaders – Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Rajnath Singh and Narendra Modi – were included in ‘Margdarshak Mandal’ when it was constituted. Vajpayee died in August 2018.

“Fact: On 26.8.2014 - 5 leaders were included in Margdarshak Mandal: Shri Vajpayee, Shri Modi, Shri Advani, Shri Joshi, Shri Rajnath Singh. Press note of BJP is on the same website but under GAALIBAAZ- Congress has become a factory of fake news,” he wrote on X.

“From fake videos to outright lies! But don’t expect LKFC to “fact check” this,” he said while targeting the Kerala Congress.

Earlier today, the Kerala unit of Congress claimed that Modi and Rajnath Singh officially entered Margdarshak Mandal according to the BJP's website.

It also expressed apprehension that the move was linked to the recent Lok Sabha election results.

"Modi and Rajnath Singh officially entered Margdarshak Mandal according to the BJP's website," the Kerala Congress unit wrote on X. "Is this indication that the floor test is going to fail and is this a dry run of the page post the disaster?" the opposition party asked, sharing the link to the BJP’s website.

In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, the NDA secured the mandate with 293 seats. The INDIA bloc got 234 seats, while the Congress bagged 99 seats.

Several leaders in the Opposition have claimed that the third term of the BJP-led NDA government will be short-lived as the party, with 240 seats, is dependant on allies.