PM Narendra Modi opts for loyalty and experience in Ajit Doval, PK Mishra appointments

Ajit Doval was on Thursday re-appointed as India's national security advisor, the government said. The appointments committee of the cabinet also re-appointed PK Mishra as the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



With PM Narendra Modi reappointing Dr P K Mishra as Principal Secretary to PM and Ajit Doval as National Security Advisor, the two retired bureaucrats have become the longest-serving principal advisors to the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ajit Doval and PK Mishra

While Dr Mishra will be handling administrative matters and appointments in the PMO, Doval will be handling national security, military affairs and intelligence.

A 1968 batch IPS officer, Doval brings the rare combination of strategic thinking and operational planning to the PM. He is a renowned counter terrorsim expert and an expert on nuclear issues.



Dr P K Mishra is a retired 1972 batch officer, who has been with PM Modi for the past decade after he retired as Agriculture Secretary to GOI.

Both Dr Mishra and NSA Doval are most trusted by PM Modi as the two have been associated with him before he took over as NDA's PM in 2014. Despite their expertise the two keep a very low profile with NSA Doval totally out of media and interviews.

NSA Doval is PM Modi's key interlocutor in the neighborhood and with P-5 and handles India's external intelligence RA&W for the PM. Doval is a classic spymaster with experience in Pakistan, Afghanistan and close links in the Middle East.



NSA Ajit Doval has been Prime Minister Narendra Modi's points person in countering the PLA aggression in Doklam plateau in 2017 and in East Ladakh in 2020. He is also India's special representative for resolving the boundary issue with China.



As Ajit Doval has served in Punjab as IB's operational chief, and in Kashmir as additional director, the NSA has first hand experience of Pakistan's nefarious plans in both sensitive areas. He has also handled Khalistani extremism while serving in London and Pakistani jihad while serving in Islamabad.

