Congress constitutes 16-member election panel ahead of key assembly polls; Kharge, Rahul among members

Congress on Monday announced the party's central election committee comprising of 16 members including senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, ahead of key assembly elections in several states and 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi(Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new panel omitted names of seven leaders from the outgoing 11-member committee, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Union minister AK Antony.

The committee is tasked with making final selection of Congress' candidates for the state and Lok Sabha elections and conducting poll campaigns.

The panel also has veteran leaders Madhusudan Mistry and Ambika Soni along with leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal. It also has former Union minister Salman Khurshid, Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister TS Singh Deo, Karnataka minister KJ George and Lok Sabha MP Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Deo and PL Punia, who earlier missed the membership of the high-powered panel, made into the committee this time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Elections are going be held for assemblies in states including Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON