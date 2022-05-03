‘Not uninvited’: Rahul Gandhi’s Nepal trip triggers row between Congress and BJP

NEW DELHI: A fresh war of words broke out between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party a day after Rahul Gandhi was spotted in Kathmandu, with the Congress raking up “uninvited” foreign trips of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter the argument that the Wayanad MP was “partying” at a time when the Congress is grappling with an internal crisis.

The BJP on Tuesday tweeted a video of the Congress MP at a place what appeared to be a nightclub. BJP’s IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya shared the video and said, “Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under seize. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent.”

The developments surfaced after Congress’ Twitter handle criticised the Prime Minister for traveling abroad at a time when there was unrest in the country. “There is a crisis in the country, but Saheb (Prime Minister Modi) is relishing abroad,” Congress had tweeted.

PM Modi is currently on an official visit to Denmark as part of his three-nation Europe visit. He was in Germany on Monday where he addressed over 1,600 Indian community members.

Reacting to BJP’s allegations, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala denied that Gandhi went to Nepal as an “uninvited guest” unlike PM Modi who went to Pakistan to “celebrate former PM Nawaz Sharif’s birthday”.

“He has gone to a friendly country Nepal… Maybe after today, PM Modi and BJP may decide it is illegal to attend a wedding. Last I checked, having a family in this country, having friends in this country, attending weddings, engagement ceremonies, etc., is a matter of our culture and civilisation. It has still not become a crime in this country to marry, be friends with someone or to attend their wedding celebrations. Maybe after today, PM Modi and BJP may decide it is illegal to attend a marriage,” Surjewala said at a press conference.

Virundhunagar Congress MP Manickam Tagore too defended Gandhi. “What is wrong in it when he attends a marriage reception? Why Sanghi’s are afraid about him? Why Sanghis are spreading lies? Everyone of us attend private functions,” he said on Twitter.

As per a report published by the Kathmandu Post on Monday, the former Congress president was in the Himalayan nation to attend his Nepali friend Sumnima Udas’ wedding, whose father served as Nepal’s Ambassador to Myanmar.