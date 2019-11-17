e-paper
Congress delegation, Manipur MLAs meet Sonia Gandhi over CAB and NRC

The delegation including Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik, Bhawar Jitender Singh, Manickam Tagore, Ranjit Mukherjee, and Mohammed Khan met Sonia Gandhi on Saturday to submit the report.

india Updated: Nov 17, 2019 07:32 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Congress leaders met the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi.
Congress leaders met the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi.(HT Photo)
         

A delegation of Congress leaders met the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi and submitted a ground report on the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

The delegation including Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik, Bhawar Jitender Singh, Manickam Tagore, Ranjit Mukherjee, and Mohammed Khan met Sonia Gandhi on Saturday to submit the report.

“There is a consensus among the people of North East States across all religions and castes that Citizenship Amendment Bill should not be passed which is already in the governments’ agenda for this winter session,” a Congress leader told ANI.

A delegation of Congress MLAs from Manipur, headed by Ibobi Singh, also met Sonia Gandhi yesterday.

“All the MLAs from Manipur have come for two important issues to meet the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. Once this bill is passed, our apprehension is that those people who are not indigenous people, who are staying in Bangladesh, Pakistan or Afghanistan will start to enter Manipur because Manipur is the extreme border of the northeast border of Myanmar,” Ibobi Singh told reporters here.

Ibobi Singh added, “We fear that Manipur will become a dumping ground of foreigners. That is why we have met Sonia Gandhi, we have submitted a copy of these two bills.”

