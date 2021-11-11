Congress eyes privilege motion over BJP ex-MP Vijay’s appointment as NMA chief

The Congress has sought to move a privilege motion over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tarun Vijay’s appointment as the National Monuments Authority (NMA) chairman, saying the appointee does not meet the criteria laid down under a law passed by the Parliament for the post.

Congress’s chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh wrote a letter on Thursday to Venkaiah Naidu, the chairman of Parliament’s Upper House, for the privilege motion. He pointed out that Vijay, a former editor of the weekly Panchajanya of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP’s ideological fountainhead, is ineligible for the post. Ramesh said the appointment makes a mockery of the law.

Ramesh cited the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act’s Section 20F and added it stipulates that the chairman to be appointed should have proven experience and expertise in archeology, town planning, architecture, heritage, conservation architecture, or the law. “For the first time, I find that the government of India has appointed a chairperson whose education and professional background does not, in any way whatsoever, meet the requirements of the law as stipulated mandatorily by Parliament,” wrote Ramesh in the letter, a copy of which HT has seen.

He said the appointee being a former Member of Parliament is irrelevant and makes no difference whatsoever.

Ramesh maintained that he wants to move the privilege motion against Union culture minister G Kishan Reddy over the disregard of the provisions of the law passed by Parliament for the appointment.

Reddy has been the minister in charge since July 7, 2021. Vijay was appointed in 2019 during the tenure of Reddy’s predecessor, Prahlad Singh Patel.

Since Ramesh is seeking to move the privilege motion now, it has to be against the current minister.

As per his biodata with Rajya Sabha, Vijay has a BA in Arts. He was educated in Dehradun and at Hyderabad’s Osmania University and describes himself as a journalist and a writer.

As per the rules of the House, the chairman has to admit the privilege motion and send it to the concerned committee for examination. If the notice is admitted, the culture ministry officials and Ramesh could be asked to appear before the Rajya Sabha Privileges Committee. The findings and the report of the panel have to again go to the chairman for his approval.

According to Parliamentary rules, if individuals or authorities violate or disregard any of the privileges, powers, and immunities of the House or members or committees thereof, they are liable for punishment for breach of privilege or contempt of the House. The House has the power to determine what constitutes the breach of privilege and contempt. The penal jurisdiction of the House in this regard covers its members as well as strangers and every act of violation of privileges, whether committed in the immediate presence of the House or outside of it. A person found guilty of breach of privilege or contempt of the House “may be punished either by imprisonment, or by admonition (warning), or reprimand”, according to chapter 16 of Rajya Sabha rulebook. Two other punishments may also be awarded to the members for contempt--suspension and expulsion from the House.

