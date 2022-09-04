NASA contacted Cong: BJP's jibe ahead of Halla Bol; calls it ‘Rahul relaunch’

The BJP on Sunday mocked Congress's Halla Bol rally to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi and said NASA has contacted the Congress to ask how they are managing to "relaunch" a failed rocket again and again. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said the Halla Bol rally marks the season 5 of 'Rahul Relaunch'. Also Read: Congress ‘Halla Bol’ rally in Delhi today, several roads shut for traffic

The Hall Bol campaign of the Congress against price rise, unemployment and GST hike on essential items marks the beginning of the party's national campaign against the BJP. Starting from September 7, Rahul Gandhi will embark on a 3,500-km Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Only PM responsible; King has to listen: Rahul Gandhi ahead of Halla Bol rally

The rally comes at a time when the Congress is facing an internal crisis and the election to the party's president post is just days away. The bitter exit of Ghulam Nabi Azad has also brought the focus on the Congress campaign as Azad in his five-page letter mentioned that instead of 'Bharat Jodo', the Congress should have tried to unite the fragments the party has.

Ahead of the rally, which coincides with Ghulam Nabi Azad's first address in Jammu after his exit from the Congress, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said the rally and the campaign have nothing to do with the 2024 Lok Sabha election. "Today the main challenge in front of the public is price rise and unemployment," Jairam Ramesh said.

1st major potest after August 5 black day

Today's rally will be the Congress's first big protest after August 5 when Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were detained for the black day protest in New Delhi. The protest ran into a controversy after the BJP claimed that the Congress chose August 5 for their protest as it was the date when the foundation of the Ram Temple was laid by PM Modi, two years ago.

HT News Desk