Only PM responsible; King has to listen: Rahul Gandhi ahead of Halla Bol rally

Published on Sep 04, 2022 10:41 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter ahead of the party's Halla Bol rally today and said only PM Modi is responsible for today's situation where people have to think 10 times even before buying essential things.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted ahead of the party's Hall Bol rally today at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.&nbsp;(PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is all set to address the Congress's Halla Bol rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday said the 'king' is only in ensuring profit to his friends while the public today has to think ten times before buying even the essential things. Blaming PM Modi for the price rise, Rahul Gandhi said he and his party will continue raising voices against inflation. "The king will have to listen," he tweeted. Also Read | NASA contacted Cong: BJP's jibe ahead of Halla Bol; calls it ‘Rahul relaunch’

The Halla Bol rally is the prelude to Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra -- a 3,500 km journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir which Rahul Gandhi will begin on September 7.

Rahul Gandhi was in Italy along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party president Sonia Gandhi since the last week of August. Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passed away on August 27. He reached Delhi on Sunday ahead of the rally.

Rahul Gandhi's appearance today is also crucial for the party as a lot has been said over his leadership following Ghulam Nabi Azad's exit from the party. Azad blamed Rahul Gandhi and his leadership for the electoral defeat of the party and termed him a 'non-serious' leader.

As the party is staring at the election for the president post which Rahul Gandhi is believed to be not keen on taking, the demand to ensure transparency in the polls has been growing from within the party. Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, Pradyut Bordoloi demanded that electoral rolls should be made publicly available.

While BJP mocked at Congress's Hall Bol rally by calling it 'Rahul relaunch', Ghulam Nabi Azad will also address his first rally after his resignation from the Congress in Jammu.

