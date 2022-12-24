Congress hits back at BJP over Covid protocols in Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Congress on Saturday hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for accusing the Bharat Jodo Yatra of not following Covid protocols. Congress leader Pawan Khera while addressing a press conference in New Delhi also alleged that the BJP had tried to obstruct the Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir foot march several times.

Hailing the Yatra, Khera said, “Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Delhi on the 108th day and this is a very spiritual day among all religions. The BJP had tried to provoke the Bharat Jodo Yatra several times. Sometimes they used fake videos, WhatsApp messages.”

“No SOPs were in place when Covid resurfaced but now since Rahul Gandhi is taking out the Yatra, they (BJP) say we (Congress) are violating it. I understand the BJP is shocked how BJY has reached Delhi,” he said.

“They (BJP) are so concerned, why don’t they stop their yatra in Rajasthan,” he asked.

Earlier, Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur targeted the Bharat Jodo Yatra. “Covid cases rising in China,Korea and Japan but Congress is bothered about only one family. It’s time to follow Covid protocol. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, did he or other Congress leaders who came in contact with Himachal Pradesh chief minister, who tested positive, isolate or get tested?” he asked.

Hitting back at the BJP, Khera said, “When we raised all this to the Prime minister, he reaches Parliament with mask but then attends wedding in Delhi without mask. We also raised issues with (Union health minsiter) Mansukh Mandaviya but he maintained silence.”

“No one can stop Rahul Gandhi’s BJY and if they raise any matter, we know our responsibilities and we will manage that ourselves,” he added.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP to Khera’s remarks.

Congress member of Parliament (MP) Jairam Ramesh too hailed the Bharat Jodo Yatra. “Bharat Jodo Yatra’s second phase isn’t complete yet.. till now 46 districts have been covered and out of 3,570 km we have covered 3,200 km till now.”