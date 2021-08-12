Congress hits out at govt over ‘manhandling’ of women lawmakers in Rajya Sabha

The Congress on Thursday hit out at the government over the alleged manhandling of women lawmakers in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday with Rahul Gandhi saying this was the first time in India’s history that parliamentarians were “beaten up” inside the Upper House.

In a letter to Rajya Sabha chairperson Venkaiah Naidu, Mallikarjun Kharge, the Opposition Leader in the Upper House, condemned “unacceptable (use of ) force” and “manhandling of the MPs including women members.”

“A very large number of security personnel, who were not part of the regular ... watch and ward staff of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat were deployed. They used unacceptable force and physically manhandled Members of Parliament, including women members,” he wrote. He added the incident was shocking and also an “unprecedented insult to our democracy and the very dignity of the House.”

Khrage said Opposition MPs were stopped from protesting against the General Insurance (Amendment) Bill on which he said there was a “wide consensus” that it should be sent to a select committee for a review. He called the government’s approach “authoritarian” and said the Opposition will continue to struggle against the “assault on Parliamentary democracy.”

Gandhi separately condemned the alleged assault. “Today (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh)... are attacking the Constitution... Whenever we try to raise the voice about minorities or women... they (the government) do not let us speak. First time ever in the history of India, lawmakers were beaten up in Rajya Sabha. This nation is wise... there will be a storm to uproot this government. Congress’s works remind India that Indians can stand in front of any power.”

On Wednesday, women Opposition MPs accused male marshals of pushing them around in Rajya Sabha. “The female marshals were stopping us (from protesting). When we asked them to move away, the male marshals came forward and pushed us. One of my colleagues fell on the floor,” Chayya Verma, a Rajya Sabha member of Congress said.

Phulo Devi Netam, Verma’s party colleague, echoed her saying the government deployed the marshals in three layers. “The male marshals started pushing the female lawmakers. Do not they know how to respect the female parliamentarians?” she asked. Another lawmaker added that everything was on record and called for an inquiry.

Prahalad Joshi, the parliamentary affairs minister, called the claims of women lawmakers “bogus” and a “blatant lie”. “Nothing like this has happened. All the CCTV cameras should be checked. In fact (they) manhandled the male marshals. They grabbed these male marshals by their necks. They were especially from TMC (Trinamool Congress). ...together pushed the female marshals,” he said. He added they have demanded that a committee should be constituted to inquire into the matter.

Shortly before the Upper House was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, Opposition lawmakers staged a walkout following a ruckus. They objected to the presence of security personnel during the passage of the insurance bill. The Opposition has been objecting to the passage of key Bills without discussion and putting them to vote.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament came to a premature end on Wednesday when it was adjourned ahead of schedule. Protests by the Opposition and repeated disruptions marred the session.