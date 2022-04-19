Congress holds key meets with Prashant Kishor

The Congress on Monday held several key meetings to deliberate on the party’s strategy for the upcoming assembly polls with an eye on the 2024 general elections, with several top leaders congregating at party president Sonia Gandhi’s residence, HT has learnt. Election strategist Prashant Kishor, who was part of these deliberations, refused to divulge any details.

In separate meetings held at Gandhi’s residence, the party’s top brass brainstormed ideas to overcome its electoral setbacks and chalk out a strategy for the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat slated towards the end of this year.

Kishor was seen leaving the Congress president’s residence after a marathon meeting, his second with the party chief since Saturday. In Monday’s sessions, Rahul Gandhi, who is said to have gone abroad, was absent. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal were present along with some other senior leaders. Venugopal, who is the general secretary in-charge of organisation, did not respond to HT’s queries. On Saturday, he told the media that they would decide on Kishor’s induction into the party within a week.

According to Congress officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the second meeting was attended by senior leaders, including P Chidambaram, Mukul Wasnik, Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“The meetings are deliberative in nature as to how the Congress will approach the upcoming polls,” said a person familiar with the matter. “Rahul Gandhi is likely to drive the ideological debate, while Priyanka Gandhi looks at the organisational part and Kishor may be the strategist behind how the elections are approached.”

On Sunday, HT reported that Kishor may just be a step away from working with and possibly joining the Congress on the 2024 general elections campaign.

After a three-and-a-half-hour meeting with the Gandhis and other top leaders, the Congress for the first time spoke publicly about their deliberations with the strategist who ran winning campaigns for the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal (2021), the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi (2020) and the YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh (2019), among others.

HT contacted Surjewala, who is the party’s top spokesperson, but he did not respond.

The Congress president also met Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti during the day.