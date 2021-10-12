Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Congress holds silent protests across India, seeks union minister's removal
Congress holds silent protests across India, seeks union minister’s removal

Punjab Congress leaders during a ‘maun vrat’ protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Amritsar.
Published on Oct 12, 2021 05:58 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Congress party on Monday staged a nationwide silent protest demanding the dismissal of Union minister of state home affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni, over Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Party leaders including general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra observed ‘maun vrat’ (silent protest) at the Gandhi statue near Lucknow’s Grand Post Office (GPO) while Delhi Congress held a silent protest at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with farmers.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress in-charge Rajani Patil and Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir along with other party leaders and members held a silent protest near the governor house.

Another silent protest program was organised by the state Congress Committee, in which all senior leaders of Bihar Congress including state Congress in-charge Bhakta Charandas and state president Dr Madan Mohan Jha participated.

Rajasthan cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and chief whip, Mahesh Joshi held a protest in Jaipur.

Tamil Nadu Congress staged a protest against the UP government and the central government.

Senior Congress Leaders P Chidambaram staged sit-in at Azad Maidan in Goa against the killing of farmers.

As many as eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place on October 3. Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested three people including Ashish Mishra, who is the son of the minister.

