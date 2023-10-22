Congress issues final list of 7 names for Chhattisgarh

The Congress on Sunday released its third and final list of seven candidates, re-nominating its two MLAs and denying ticket to four incumbent legislators for the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, according to a statement.

In total, 24 MLAs have been denied tickets by Congress in the upcoming polls

In total, 24 MLAs have been denied tickets by Congress in the upcoming polls.According to the party’s statement, tickets have been given to Ambica Singh Deo from Baikunthpur, Chaturi Nand from Saraipali (SC), Rashmi Chandrakar from Mahasamund, Sandeep Sahu from Kasdol, Kuldeep Juneja from Raipur City North, Ambika Markam from Sihawa (ST), and Omkar Sahu from Dhamtari. The elections for 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly will be held in two phases.

The first phase of polling for 20 seats will be held on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats will go to polls on November 17.

