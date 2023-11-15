Congress Karnataka unit to be revamped after 5 assembly polls: Jarkiholi

Bengaluru: After BY Vijayendra’s appointment as the Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party president, the Congress is planning to expedite the restructuring of its organisational set-up in the state.

Public works department minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Satish Jarkiholi said that a decision on restructuring of the Congress unit would be made by the party high command after the completion of assembly polls. (HT Archive)

Public works department minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Satish Jarkiholi said the restructuring of the state party unit will be done as soon as the elections in the five states are over. “This will include changing key positions, including state party working presidents, district presidents, and other office-bearers, in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Jarkiholi said that a decision on this matter would be made by the party’s high command after the completion of the state elections. “We have asked the high command to relieve us as we are ministers now. We have already sent out recommendations; the party will take a decision after five state elections.”

According to party insiders, while deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar will continue as the KPCC chief, the working president may not hold any cabinet posts. “This is to enable them to focus completely on party work, particularly ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Currently, ministers Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarkiholi, Eshwar Khandre, MLC Saleem Ahmed, and former MP BN Chandrappa are serving as the KPCC working presidents,” said a senior leader on the condition of anonymity.

In addition to changes in the working presidents, the party is also planning to replace 20 district presidents ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Although Shivakumar initially aimed to make changes immediately after the state election results in May, the process has been delayed due to a lack of consensus on candidates. CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are supporting their respective followers for key positions, and the party high command is expected to intervene to finalise appointments before December 15, leaders familiar with the matter said.

On October 1, two Congress central leaders had held deliberations with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar on the reshuffle. The Congress general secretaries also discussed the restructuring of party functionaries in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “We discussed the reorganisation of the KPCC. We will soon present a proposal to the Congress president and engage in discussions with him,” Surjewala said. “We intend to revamp the KPCC since several of our office-bearers hold positions as both MLAs and ministers. This move aims to bring in fresh faces.”

Meanwhile, Vijayendra met former minister CT Ravi, who aspired for the president post, on Monday night and sough his cooperation.

During the meeting, Vijayendra invited Ravi to attend his swearing-in ceremony scheduled for November 15 at the BJP office in Bengaluru, but Ravi expressed his inability to attend due to prior commitments, including a campaign in Madhya Pradesh alongside Home Minister Amit Shah.

Vijayendra has extended invitations to several senior leaders to attend the ceremony, marking his official takeover as the state president on Wednesday. Additionally, the state BJP has planned a grand rally at Palace Rounds in Bengaluru from November 23 to 30.

