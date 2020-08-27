e-paper
Home / India News / Congress’ Lakhimpur Kheri unit seeks action against Jitin Prasada for writing to Sonia Gandhi

Congress’ Lakhimpur Kheri unit seeks action against Jitin Prasada for writing to Sonia Gandhi

A group of Congress workers also raised slogans against Prasada, who said the issue had been discussed before the Congress president.

india Updated: Aug 27, 2020 00:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The Congress unit in Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday passed a resolution, criticising Jitin Prasada and demanding action against him for being one of the 20-odd signatories to the letter written to Sonia Gandhi.
The Congress unit in Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday passed a resolution, criticising Jitin Prasada and demanding action against him for being one of the 20-odd signatories to the letter written to Sonia Gandhi.(HT PHOTO.)
         

The Congress unit in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday passed a resolution, criticising senior party leader Jitin Prasada and demanding action against him for being one of the 20-odd signatories to the letter that a group of senior party leaders had written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) had discussed the letter on Monday and its after-effects are still being felt in the politics of Uttar Pradesh.

“The District Congress Committee (DCC) demands that disciplinary action should be taken against all those who signed the letter and they should be expelled from the party,” said the resolution passed by Lakhimpur Kheri district Congress committee on Wednesday.

“All over UP there is only one leader, former minister Jitin Prasada, who has signed the letter. His family has been against the Gandhi family. His father the late Jitendra Prasad had contested the election against Sonia Gandhi. Despite this, Sonia Gandhi gave him a Lok Sabha ticket and he was made a minister. His act is gross indiscipline and action should be taken against him,” said the resolution.

A group of Congress workers also raised slogans against Prasada, who said the issue had been discussed before the Congress president.

