Congress’s Gaurav Gogoi submits notice for no-confidence motion against govt

Congress lawmaker Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday submitted a notice for a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government as part of an attempt to force him to reply on issues including the Manipur violence.

The notice was moved after acrimony and disruptions in Parliament. (PTI)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was expected to take up the notice in the House. The notice was filed at 9.20am. According to the rules, any no-confidence notice submitted before 10am has to be taken up on the same day.

People aware of the matter said the motion was unlikely to be taken up in Lok Sabha for discussion on Wednesday and that the Speaker will only see if the notice has the backing of 50 members. “The Speaker will allot time and date,” said a person.

The notice was moved after acrimony and disruptions in Parliament and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s refusal to accept the Opposition’s demand that Modi speak on the Manipur issue.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday made another attempt to break the deadlock in both houses of Parliament by writing to leaders of the Opposition, offering a discussion on the situation in the northeastern state.

Leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Tuesday discussed a proposal to move a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha.

Trinamool Congress’s Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien later tweeted: “The overall Parliamentary strategy is in place for the INDIA parties. Tactics to execute that strategy evolve every day. Rule 198 of the Lok Sabha states the procedure of moving a no-confidence motion. Picture abhi baki hai (wait and watch)!”