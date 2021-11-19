Congress leader calls PM Modi 'headlinejeevi', wonders if noteban could be reversed

In a reference to PM Narendra Modi's 'andolanjeevi' comment which was made in Parliament earlier this year, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday called PM Modi 'headlinejeevi' after the announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting for around a year now. "Alas, if only there was a way of repealing the Nov 8, 2016, decision by Headlinejeevi. This was really a demon-ic move, for which the country is still paying," the Congress leader said.

The video of PM Modi terming some protesters 'andolanjeevi' was being reshared on social media after the government's climbdown on the farm issue. "A new class of people has emerged in recent times who can be seen in all agitations and protests. These are andolan jeevis. States will agree with me as they too are encountering the emergence of this section. They are actually parasites feasting on agitations and protests," PM Modi had said.

In an address on Friday, PM Modi said the government will begin the procedure of repealing the farm laws in the Winter Session of Parliament which is likely to commence from November 29. The laws were brought to empower and strengthen small farmers and it was unfortunate that the government could not convince a section of farmers about the benefits of the reforms, PM Modi said.

The decision has been hailed as a victory of the protesting farmers and a masterstroke of the BJP ahead of the elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

"First, bulldoze laws in Parliament. Then face unprecedented protests. Thereafter, confront election realities in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, particularly. Finally, after much appeal, repeal. Kisan-ity prevails at last! I salute the tenacity of our kisans who did not give up," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

