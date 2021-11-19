Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Congress leader calls PM Modi 'headlinejeevi', wonders if noteban could be reversed
india news

Congress leader calls PM Modi 'headlinejeevi', wonders if noteban could be reversed

Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "...if only there was a way of repealing the Nov 8, 2016, decision by Headlinejeevi."
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at PM Modi and vaguely referred to his ‘andolanjeevi’ comment. 
Published on Nov 19, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

In a reference to PM Narendra Modi's 'andolanjeevi' comment which was made in Parliament earlier this year, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday called PM Modi 'headlinejeevi' after the announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting for around a year now. "Alas, if only there was a way of repealing the Nov 8, 2016, decision by Headlinejeevi. This was really a demon-ic move, for which the country is still paying," the Congress leader said.

 

The video of PM Modi terming some protesters 'andolanjeevi' was being reshared on social media after the government's climbdown on the farm issue. "A new class of people has emerged in recent times who can be seen in all agitations and protests. These are andolan jeevis. States will agree with me as they too are encountering the emergence of this section. They are actually parasites feasting on agitations and protests," PM Modi had said.

RELATED STORIES

In an address on Friday, PM Modi said the government will begin the procedure of repealing the farm laws in the Winter Session of Parliament which is likely to commence from November 29. The laws were brought to empower and strengthen small farmers and it was unfortunate that the government could not convince a section of farmers about the benefits of the reforms, PM Modi said.

The decision has been hailed as a victory of the protesting farmers and a masterstroke of the BJP ahead of the elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

"First, bulldoze laws in Parliament. Then face unprecedented protests. Thereafter, confront election realities in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, particularly. Finally, after much appeal, repeal. Kisan-ity prevails at last! I salute the tenacity of our kisans who did not give up," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi jairam ramesh farm laws
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP