On Day 5, Rahul Gandhi grilled for over 10 hours, ED probe continues after break

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday was quizzed for 10 hours by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald money laundering case. He then took a break of half an hour and came back to the agency's office. This is the fifth day of his interrogation.

He was questioned for three straight days last week. It is yet to be known immediately if he will have to appear again before agency officials.

The former Congress president left the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 8pm along with his security escort. He reached the agency's office around 11:15am and did not take any break post noon as he had done in his previous appearances.

The Congress MP from Wayanad has spent more than 50 hours at the ED office over five sittings with the investigators questioning him over multiple sessions and recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Congress leaders earlier staged a Satyagraha at the party headquarters in Delhi alleging "misuse" of the Enforcement Directorate and "harassment" of Gandhi by the central agency.

The protesting leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, later announced a march to Jantar Mantar here, but the police prevented them for lack of permission.

Several Congress workers and MPs were detained, including Benny Benhanan, Anto Anthony, Deepak Baij, Saptagiri Ulaka, Gaurav Gogoi, Ranjeet Ranjan, Amee Yajnik, Santhokh Singh, K Suresh, Chella Kumar, Kuldeep Rai Sharma and Mohd Zawaid, besides former minister Bhakta Charan Das, Chhattisgarh minister Amarjeet Bhagat and ex-MP Kamal Kishore Commando.

