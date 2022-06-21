‘Propaganda’, says Congress leader who spat at cops: 'Was removing dust from my mouth'

Congress leader Netta D'Souza on Tuesday described as 'propaganda', allegations that she spat at cops, saying she was only taking out ‘unwanted particles’ like dust from her mouth. “A propaganda against me is running on media. Here is the vedio to understand how I was heckled during that mud unwanted particles like hair some dust went into my mouth. Which I threw out of my mouth. I had no intention to disrespect our security personals. SATYAMEV JAYATE !” D'souza, the acting president of the Congress's women's wing – the All India Mahila Congress – wrote on Twitter.

A propaganda is running against me on media. Here is the vedio to understand how I was hakled during that mud unwanted particles like hair some dust went into my mouth. Which I threw out of my mouth. I had no intention to disrespect our security personals. SATYAMEV JAYETE ! pic.twitter.com/NU6LmLijkY — Netta D'Souza (@dnetta) June 21, 2022

As a video evidence, D'Souza posted a CCTV footage that showed security personnel dragging her; she and fellow Congress workers were staging a protest in Delhi against the ‘harassment’ of the party's former chief, Rahul Gandhi, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED questioned the Gandhi family scion for a fifth day in the National Herald case. He appeared for questioning yesterday too, as well as for three straight days, from June 13 to 15.

Meanwhile, the Mahila Congress, too, came out in D'Souza's defence. “Dear Modi Media, Watch for yourselves. How our Mahila Congress Prez @dnetta is being manhandled, dragged and assaulted by personnel, on the orders of Modi Govt! Look how her hair is being pulled. We will not be deterred by all this,” it tweeted.

pic.twitter.com/yYWozOHw8u — All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) June 21, 2022

In April, D'Souza made headlines when she confronted Union minister Smriti Irani on a flight, questioning her on the spiralling prices of fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

On Thursday last week, senior Congress member Renuka Chowdhury was booked by the Hyderabad Police for pulling the collar of a police officer's uniform.

