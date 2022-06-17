Home / India News / Hyderabad Police book Cong’s Renuka Chowdhury after she grabbed a cop by the collar during a protest
Hyderabad Police book Cong's Renuka Chowdhury after she grabbed a cop by the collar during a protest

The police registered the cases against Chowdhury and others under Sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 152 (assaulting or obstructing public servant when suppressing riot) among others.
Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury holds a policeman by his collar while being taken away by other police personnel during a protest over the summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 17, 2022 01:40 AM IST
Agencies, Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Police on Thursday booked Congress leader and former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhury after she grabbed a cop by the collar during a protest over the Enforcement Directorate questioning senior party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress had given a “Chalo Raj Bhavan” call following which the Telangana Congress held a protest over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigating Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. In an attempt to avoid detention Chowdhury argued with a policeman and held him by his collar.

Chowdhury later said: “I know how to respect the uniform, my intention is not to humiliate the police...They were pushing me, I have a problem with my leg. I was losing my balance so I fell on him like that.”

Friday, June 17, 2022
