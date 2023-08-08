Rahul Gandhi gets back his Tughlak Lane bungalow

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was reinstated as a Lok Sabha member of Parliament on Monday, following the stay on his conviction in a 2019 defamation case, has been reallocated his government bungalow at 12, Tughlak Lane near India Gate.

The House Committee of the Lok Sabha has decided to allot the same bungalow he was asked to vacate. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

An official from the Lok Sabha House committee confirmed to HT that the committee had issued a letter allocating him the bungalow that he had lived in since becoming MP in 2004.

Gandhi had vacated the house in April after the committee sent him a notice after his conviction in the defamation case.

``The entire country is my home,’’ Gandhi said while responding to the development. While leaving his home, Gandhi had said that he was paying the “price for speaking the truth” and moved in with his mother Sonia Gandhi at 10, Janpath.

Gandhi was disqualified from the Lower House on March 24. A day later, he was issued notice to vacate his house.

The Congress had pointed out that the period of time taken in sending an eviction notice is often much longer, saying some like Ghulam Nabi Azad who retired from the Rajya Sabha in 2022 still retain their official bungalow.

On March 23, Gandhi was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison by a metropolitan magistrate’s court in Surat in the defamation case. On Friday, the Supreme Court stayed the conviction, finally allowing Gandhi to come back to Parliament after 137 days.

