Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to release white paper on Covid-19 today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will release a white paper on coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday at 11am, according to news agency ANI.

This comes a day after Gandhi termed the Centre's decision of not paying an ex-gratia to kin of those who died of Covid-19 as "cruelty" and said that the compensation is just a small help for the people and the Modi government is unwilling to do that.

"It is impossible to evaluate life. The government's compensation is only a small help, but the Modi government is not ready to even do that. First the lack of treatment during the Covid-19 pandemic and then the false figures and on top of that the government's cruelty," he said in a tweet.

Gandhi has earlier alleged that the "positivity" claims of the government in regard to number of Covid-19 cases are a PR stunt to hide the actual number of coronavirus deaths.

"Priority of the central government -- social media, false image. Priority of the public -- record-breaking inflation, coronavirus vaccine. What type of 'achhe din' are these," Gandhi had asked in a tweet in Hindi.

"'Positivity' is a PR stunt to hide the actual number of coronavirus deaths the PM's actions have caused," he added.

The Congress had earlier accused the Centre of suppressing Covid-19 death numbers, with Gandhi saying that the numbers do not lie but the government does.

"Numbers don't lie... GOI (Government of India) does," Gandhi had said on Twitter while citing a New York Times's estimate of the number of coronavirus deaths in India.