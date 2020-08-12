Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi dies after cardiac arrest

india

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 20:33 IST

We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief, Congress tweeted.

BJP leader Sambit Patra expressed shock at Tyagi’s demise saying he was earlier present with him on a television debate show.

“ Can’t believe that my friend and Congress spokesperson @RT For India is no longer with us. We had debated together on Aaj Tak on the 5pm show earlier today. Life is very unpredictable. I can’t find words still,” Patra said.

Earlier today, Tyagi had also tweeted that he will appear on Hindi news channel AAJ Tak at 5pm.

NCP leader Nawab Malik, too, offered his condolences on Rajiv Tyagi’s demise.

“Saddened to hear about the demise of @RTforIndia, National spokesperson of @INCIndia. Prayers, strength and condolences to the family and close ones in the hour of grief,” Malik’s tweet said.

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat also described Rajiv Tyagi’s death as shocking.

“The news of the sudden demise of Congress leader Shri. Rajiv Tyagi is extremely shocking and saddening. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.