‘False statements made on TV’: Cong leader slams G23 member Prithviraj Chavan for remarks on Rahul

Congress leader Virender Vashisht on Thursday lashed out at fellow colleague Prithviraj Chavan, a member of the dissenting group of party leaders known as G-23 or Group of 23, for speaking against MP and former president Rahul Gandhi. In an email to the party's disciplinary committee head Tariq Anwar, Vashisht demanded action against the former Maharashtra chief minister.

Vashisht said Chavan is making "false statements…on TV channels" for the past few days about the internal polls of the grand old party.

“I demand action against him for also speaking falsely against Rahul Gandhi,” his letter read.

Vahisht's outburst comes after a recent interview of Chavan to a Marathi news portal wherein he asked why everything in the grand old party has to be about the Gandhi family.

The G-23 (party veterans who wrote to interim president Sonia Gandhi in 2020 seeking an overhaul) leader was asked about his opinion on Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's statement after the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad stating that the Congress had given everything to Azad. Chavan asked if a party should work according to the Constitution or the leaders should be content with whatever is rendered to them.

Chavan and a few other dissenting members of the Congress, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Anand Sharma, met Azad at his residence after the former Rajya Sabha MP’s shock exit from the party. Discussions at the meeting were reportedly focused on the future strategy of the group.

Azad recently quit the Congress and wrote a five-page hard-hitting letter to party Sonia Gandhi in which he blamed Rahul for destroying the “consultative mechanism” of the party. He also called him “immature” and alleged the former party chief insulted senior leaders who gave their lives to Congress.

The Congress is gearing up for elections to get its next president, which is scheduled on October 17. The results of the polls will be released on October 19.

(With agency inputs)

