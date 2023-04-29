Congress leader urges Amitabh Bachchan to support wrestlers' protest: ‘Your T4633 could’

As the second phase of the wrestlers' protest against the Wrestling Federation of India enters the 7th day garnering support from several notes personalities from all walks of the life and politicians, Congress leader Salman Anees Soz urged Amitabh Bachchan to raise his voice for the protesters. "Dear @SrBachchan: You must be aware of India's female wrestling champions seeking justice. They deserve support from India's most influential voices. Your T 4633 could help elevate their voices. They deserve support from you and other superstars. Please raise your voice," the Congress leader tweeted as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday met the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar. Read | Man with Priyanka Gandhi at Jantar Mantar an accused, says Babita Phogat; 'Don't weaken…': Wrestlers

Congress leader urged Amitabh Bachchan to raise his voice for the women wrestlers protesting aginst BJP's Brij Bhushan Singh.(PTI)

Wrestlers' protest: Support from sportspersons

Several sportspersons including Kapil Dev, Sania Mirza, Irfan Pathan, Rani Rampal, Nikhat Zareen, Neeraj Chopra, Abhinav Bindra, Harbhajan Singh, Virendra Sehwag, Bhaichung Bhutia extended support to the protesting wrestlers. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat earlier questioned the silence of top cricketers while Virat Kohli has drawn flak on social media for not saying anything on the issue.

Wrestlers' protest: Support from entertainment personalities

Pooja Bhatt, Swara Bhasker, Sonu Sood, Urmila Matondkar have supported the wrestlers' cause against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh who has been accused of sexually harassing the women wrestlers including a minor.

Wrestlers versus PT Usha, Babita Phogat

Indian Olympics Association president PT Usha condemned the protest and criticised the lack of discipline of the wrestlers. BJP's Babita Phogat spoke against politicians using the protest stage, exposing the rift between the wrestlers. Babita Phogat, however, was not trusted by the protesting wrestlers though she acted as the mediator the last time between the protesters and the government.

