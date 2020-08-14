e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Congress leader urges Centre to restore ‘civility’ in TV debates

Congress leader urges Centre to restore ‘civility’ in TV debates

In a letter to information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar, Shergill said it was imperative to restore civility through a code of conduct in order to “tame the slanderous beast” that television debates had become.

india Updated: Aug 14, 2020 00:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Dellhi
Jaiveer Shergill also said issuing an advisory to the media houses to follow News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) guidelines to ensure more civility is a must and will serve as an appropriate tribute to Tyagi.
Jaiveer Shergill also said issuing an advisory to the media houses to follow News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) guidelines to ensure more civility is a must and will serve as an appropriate tribute to Tyagi.
         

A day after Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi died of a heart attack after participating in a TV debate, his party colleague Jaiveer Shergill on Thursday wrote to the information and broadcasting ministry, seeking steps to restore “civility” in television debates and an advisory to news channels to observe a code of conduct.

In a letter to information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar, Shergill said it was imperative to restore civility through a code of conduct in order to “tame the slanderous beast” that television debates had become. “Constant interruptions coupled with toxic and defamatory smears impact the mental and physical well-being of all individuals on the panel.”

Shergill also said issuing an advisory to the media houses to follow News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) guidelines to ensure more civility is a must and will serve as an appropriate tribute to Tyagi.

Tagging his letter, Shergill tweeted, “My letter to I&B Minister Shri Prakash Javdekar Ji requesting him to issue an advisory to media to enforce a code of conduct to curb slanderous, sensationalist and toxic TV debates.”

Tyagi’s death has triggered a debate within the Congress over its participation in such panel discussions on television channels.

A Congress leader said the party had not yet taken a decision, but there were voices against the move. “It is high time TV channel owners , editors and anchors introspect on how some in the industry have reduced news debates into a meaningless , poisonous and potentially fatal activity. At times words can have the same impact as bullets,” tweeted senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

tags
top news
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
SC declines stay on merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan
SC declines stay on merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
Former bishop of Jalandhar charged in nun rape case
Former bishop of Jalandhar charged in nun rape case
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In