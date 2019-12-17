Congress leaders at Delhi sit-in, Bengal CM leads march

india

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 02:04 IST

Opposition leaders on Monday stood firmly behind the protesting students, with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holding a sit-in at India Gate in Delhi, saying the atmosphere in the country has become “bad”. “We will fight for the Constitution,” she said. Congress president Sonia Gandhi said the central government was “at war with its own people.”

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee held a road show in Kolkata, saying the mass agitation would continue till the Centre scraps CAA.