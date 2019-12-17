e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / India News / Congress leaders at Delhi sit-in, Bengal CM leads march

Congress leaders at Delhi sit-in, Bengal CM leads march

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee held a road show in Kolkata, saying the mass agitation would continue till the Centre scraps CAA.

india Updated: Dec 17, 2019 02:04 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, New Delhi/kolkata
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a sit-in protest in a show of solidarity with the students from Jamia Millia Islamia and several other universities across the country protesting the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, at India Gate, in New Delhi, on Monday, December 16, 2019.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a sit-in protest in a show of solidarity with the students from Jamia Millia Islamia and several other universities across the country protesting the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, at India Gate, in New Delhi, on Monday, December 16, 2019.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

Opposition leaders on Monday stood firmly behind the protesting students, with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holding a sit-in at India Gate in Delhi, saying the atmosphere in the country has become “bad”. “We will fight for the Constitution,” she said. Congress president Sonia Gandhi said the central government was “at war with its own people.”

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee held a road show in Kolkata, saying the mass agitation would continue till the Centre scraps CAA.

tags
top news
Jamia protester hit by bullet, say doctors; cops deny, say may be tear gas shell
Jamia protester hit by bullet, say doctors; cops deny, say may be tear gas shell
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
A blow-by-blow account of Jamia protest in last 24 hrs over Citizenship Act
A blow-by-blow account of Jamia protest in last 24 hrs over Citizenship Act
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
trending topics
WhatsAppHTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019CAA ProtestIPL auction 2020Payal RohatgiICC T20I RankingsRealme Buds Air

don't miss

latest news

india news