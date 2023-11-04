‘Congress made Madhya Pradesh a BIMARU state’: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday addressed massive rallies in Madhya Pradesh, which goes to polling on November 17. Shah hit out at the previous Kamal Nath-led Congress government, calling it anti-government. “The Congress government is an anti-development government. When they formed a government for 15 months they stopped many of the welfare schemes. They stopped the scheme that provided Sahariya Janajati with Rs.1000. They also stopped the sickle cell anaemia mission meant for the tribes. But the BJP revived all the schemes”, he said.

Union home minister Amit Shah addresses a rally in Madhya Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accusing the grand old party of appeasement, the home minister said Congress supported ‘anti-national’ forces. "It supported the SIMI-like terror outfit PFI which Modi Ji banned. Congress named terrorists like Zakir Naik the messenger of peace. On the other hand, it tarnished the names of Hindu leaders by associating them with saffron terror,” he said.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shah said,"Due to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become the fifth largest economy from the 11th spot. On the other hand, Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan ensured that the economy of Madhya Pradesh grew at a high rate of 16 per cent and pulled 1.36 crore people from below the poverty line".

‘Cong leaders only concerned about their sons’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accusing the Congress of dynastic politics, Shah said,"The Congress leaders are concerned about their sons only. Just like Sonia Gandhi wants to make her son the prime minister, Kamal Nath wants to make his son Nakul Nath the chief minister. They cannot do any welfare of the poor. They can only get engaged in corruption".

“It is you, people, to decide whether you want the government of Corruption Nath or the government that does the welfare of the poor; Congress party that is involved in 2 G scam or the Modi government that gives 5G speed; politics of parivar or politics of performance,” he said.

Addressing the rally in Karera in Shivpuri district, Shah said the election is to ensure that Madhya Pradesh's transition from a ‘BIMARU’ to a ‘BEMISAAL’ state continues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Your vote will decide whether there will be a Congress government in Madhya Pradesh or a BJP government. The Congress kept the state in darkness for years. Congress made Madhya Pradesh a BIMARU state. On the other hand, the BJP government in the last 18 years did the welfare of farmers, Dalits, tribes, women and youths”, he added.

Calling former chief minister Digvijaya Singh as the ‘Bantadhaar’ or the ruined one, Shah said, “When the ruined one ran a government 18 years ago, the condition of roads, electricity and irrigation was never like this. Whenever the Congress got power. they filled their coffers and the BJP has always worked for development.”

“I want an explanation from Congress leader Kamal Nath. When you left Madhya Pradesh in 2002, the size of the state budget was only Rs.23,000 crore. Today the same is worth Rs.3.14 lakh crore. For the SCs, STs and OBCs the budget was Rs. 1,000 crore. We increased it to Rs, 64,000 crore. There were 4,000 MSMEs registered, while the figure is now 3.62 lakh. There were only 7,000 km of roads and today it is 5.10 lakh km", Shah said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Wheat purchase in MSP amounted to only 4.5 lakh and we made it 71 lakh MT. The number of medical seats was only 620 and we increased it to 4,000. The number of ITIs was only 150 which we increased to 1,000. Only 64 lakh tourists visited the state and the same number stands at 9 crore today. This was ensured by the BJP government. Whether it is the Dalit, the OBC, the farmer or the woman everyone’s welfare is ensured by the BJP”, the home minister added.

‘Congress insulted Ambedkar’

Continuing his attack on the Congress, Shah said the grand old party's leaders roam around with Ambedkar's photograph with them. “But if any party has insulted him all his life, then it was the Congress party. They never gave him Bharat Ratna and conspired to prevent him from getting elected to the parliament. The BJP in Ambedkar Ji’s memory made Dikshabhoomi in Mau, a memorial at his dwelling place in London, Dikshabhoomi in Nagpur, Mahaparinirvan sthal in Delhi and Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai”, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Dr. Ambedkar International Study Centre was set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. The Alipore memorial was made by the BJP. And when we got the opportunity we made Ram Nath Kovind Ji, the President of India who comes from a poor Dalit family. Look at the outcome of it. If any party today has the largest number of SC and ST MLAS and MPS then it is the BJP,” Shah added.

“In 2014 budget, the budget for Dalits was Rs. 1100 crore and we increased it to Rs. 6000 crore. We gave more than 2 lakh students the National Merit Scholarships. In the last five years, we awarded four crore scheduled caste students with ₹59,000 crores as scholarships. Recently Shiv Raj Ji launched Laadli Laxmi Yojana and Modi Ji gave 33%reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies and showed respect to Matri Shakti", the home minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON