India News / Congress makes merry on Christmas with 'Thank God Santa' tweets targeting BJP, Modi
Congress makes merry on Christmas with ‘Thank God Santa’ tweets targeting BJP, Modi

Alleging that PM Modi is busy gifting “himself and his crony capitalist friends”, Congress posted a Christmas-themed image with a message that said, “Thank god Santa is there to give everybody.”
The image accompanied a message which read: "Thank god Santa rides a sleigh, he doesn't need to pay for hefty prices for fuel.”(Twitter / @INCIndia)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Congress on Saturday took swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over inflation and fuel prices through a series of Christmas-themed tweets.

"Imagine dashing through the snow at Rs. 95/litre," Congress tweeted with a picture of Santa Claus on a sleigh pulled by reindeer. The image accompanied a message which read: "Thank god Santa rides a sleigh, he doesn't need to pay for hefty prices for fuel.”

Alleging that PM Modi is busy gifting “himself and his crony capitalist friends”, Congress posted another Christmas-themed image with a message that said, “Thank god Santa is there to give everybody.”

“Jingle bells, jingle bells, ports, airports, roads, railways, are just a few things Modi ji sells,” the party tweeted along with the image.

"Jingle bells... Jingle bells...Jingle all the way. Oh what fun it would be to buy things...without burning all your savings away," the Congress said in another tweet.

In another dig, Congress tweeted, “He's not making a list, The govt's not checking anything twice; They have no data on- who's naughty or nice."

"Thank God Santa has a naughty and nice list, because our government has no data," a message with a Santa image was posted from Congress’ Twitter handle read.

Congress further said that PM Modi’s suit has been a subject of discussion as his name was embroidered all over it and the price was of the suit was in lakhs. It added that the prime minister, on the other hand, gifted the public increased GST on clothes and shoes.

“He does run the suit-boot-loot sarkar after all,” another tweet read.

