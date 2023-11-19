Congress manifesto in Telangana reflects public sentiment: Revanth Reddy

Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that his party released the manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state after taking into account the essential needs of the people adding that the grand old party knows the pulse of the public here.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Congress has heard the pulse of the people of the state and brought youth declaration, farmer declaration and many other declarations which have been incorporated in our manifesto," Revanth Reddy said.

Putting light on the struggles of the Telangana movement, Reddy said, "Nizam ruled for 220 years, Nizam used to say we are rulers and you are slaves, we will do atrocities and you will have to bear it. The agitation here was for land, agitation here was for people. We got the freedom from Nizam."

"If you look at the history of Telangana, it endured hunger but did not compromise its self-respect. That is why there was an armed struggle against the rule of the Nizam," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

State Congress chief Reddy further stated that equal opportunities were not provided to the people in the Telangana region before the separation from Andhra Pradesh.

"Equal development and equal opportunities were not available in the United Andhra. Telangana people were seen as second-class citizens at that time. That is why the people of Telangana moved for freedom, equality and equal development. We won Telangana by fighting," he said.

He also said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao lacks principles of fiscal management and does not believe in the federal spirit.

"KCR does not know about the federal spirit. In the federal system, there are Central and state governments. The Budget that states get from the centre needs to be balanced. KCR does not have anything to say on this. I challenge KCR let's visit any substation, let's see if 24 hours of electricity were given for the past 6 months," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Telangana is set to hold Assembly elections on November 30, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the BJP manifesto in Hyderabad and said that the assurances made in the manifesto are 'PM Modi guarantee' to the public.

BJP has decided to officially commemorate Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17th every year. The party said that it would constitute a Drafting committee on the Uniform Civil Code. Party further stated that it will provide free laptops for girl students who are entering undergraduate degree or professional college courses.

Telangana will go for Assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}