Congress MLA opposes inclusion of non-Muslim members in MP Waqf Board, to move Supreme Court

Congress MLA Arif Masood on Monday opposed the Madhya Pradesh government's decision to reconstitute the state Waqf Board with non-Muslim members, alleging that the move was premature as the matter is currently under trial before the Supreme Court.

File photo of Arif Masood

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The state government recently reconstituted the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board under the provisions of the new Waqf law, making it the first state in the country to do so. The newly constituted 10-member board includes, for the first time, two non-Muslim experts and four women members.

Reacting to the development, Masood, who is also an All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member, claimed that the issue of including members from outside the Muslim community was one of the key points being examined by the Supreme Court.

"Including members from another community in the Waqf Board is unfair as the matter is still being argued in the Supreme Court. The apex court itself took note of two issues, one of which was that a person from another community should not be included. The court made the observation based on the arguments presented by us, the Personal Law Board, and the other petitioners," Masood told ANI

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{{^usCountry}} It is true that the Supreme Court did not grant a stay, because the Attorney General told the court that if required, the government would make improvements and sought time, the Congress leader said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is true that the Supreme Court did not grant a stay, because the Attorney General told the court that if required, the government would make improvements and sought time, the Congress leader said. {{/usCountry}}

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"When the entire process is still underway, why has the Madhya Pradesh government acted in such haste. The other state governments across the country are not taking such decisions, yet the Mohan Yadav government is doing so. Furthermore, there is another violation that the provision was for two members from another community, but you appointed three (referring to two members as well as the Commissioner of Backward Classes and Minority Welfare). I object to this decision and will move to the Supreme Court for the purpose," he said.

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In a first-of-its-kind move, the state government has included two Hindu members in the newly formed 10-member board. A notification regarding the reconstitution has been issued in the Madhya Pradesh Gazette.

Along with this, Sanwar Patel has been appointed as the Chairman of the MP Waqf Board. The two Hindu members included in the board are Manoj Malpani from Indore and Animesh Bhargava from Raghogarh, Guna.

The newly appointed members of the board include Najma Heptulla (New Delhi), Atif Aqueel (MLA Bhopal North), Faizan Khan (Ujjain), Sister Fatema Choudhary (Indore), Shaista Sultan (Councillor Berasia Bhopal), and Shabana Khan (Councillor Ratlam). Additionally, the Commissioner of Backward Classes and Minority Welfare has also been appointed as a member.

Notably on April 5, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament after heated debates in both Houses.

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The All India Muslim Personal Law Board had already moved the Supreme Court against the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.