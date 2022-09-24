Congress MP on criticism over Rahul Gandhi's pic with a girl amid Bharat Jodo

A Congress leader on Saturday confronted a critic amid questions being raised about a photograph of Rahul Gandhi with a girl amid the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the grand old party’s Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir mass contact programme. Jothimani, the Congress MP from Tamil Nadu’s Karur city, shared some photos of Rahul Gandhi’s from the foot march - that recently began with an eye on revival of the party - along with locals.

‘I am a witness to the kind of trust that my leader Rahul Gandhi inspires in those that meet him on our yatra .They are not just giving him a hug, they are displaying a rare form of trust and love in a person they probably see as a family member and a leader,” she wrote in one of the tweets.

She was responding to a post by Priti Gandhi, who identifies herself as BJP karyakarta (worker) on Twitter. “What is it with Rahul Gandhi? Why does he grab young girls to get pictures? Last time, we were told she is his niece but what's the excuse now? He isn’t the father figure types & even if he is, why get so intimate for photos? This excessive display of affection is. (sic),” her post - along with a photo of Gandhi and a girl - had read.

But this triggered a sharp response from Jothimani. "It's unfortunate that your sick RSS /BJP mind can only see young women.Its shows your own respect or the lack of it for the women of this country. Not surprised though. Your party is never known to respect women. (sic)," she wrote in response. Her post was also shared by Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has led to sharp exchange between the BJP and the Congress. It aims to cover over 3,500 km across the country.

