e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019

Congress MP urges government to fill vacant posts in courts

He said the “situation is really very serious,” adding that the “vacancies in High Courts hit a new high this month, with no incumbents for 38% of the sanctioned posts for permanent and additional judges”.

india Updated: Dec 10, 2019 06:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan times, New Delhi
Congress leader T Subbarami Reddy raised the issue of delay in judges appointment in various courts in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. (Representative Image)
Congress leader T Subbarami Reddy raised the issue of delay in judges appointment in various courts in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. (Representative Image)(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Congress leader T Subbarami Reddy raised the issue of delay in judges appointment in various courts in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

“Even last Friday, the Supreme Court took a serious note of the Government sitting over names reiterated by the Chief Justice-led collegium for appointment as High Court judges, as they have recommended about 100 names for considering appointment in various High Courts,” he said, raising the matter during the Zero Hour.

He said the “situation is really very serious,” adding that the “vacancies in High Courts hit a new high this month, with no incumbents for 38% of the sanctioned posts for permanent and additional judges”.

“...I urge upon the Government, especially the Law Minister, to take urgent measures to complete formalities for filling up the vacancies in various High courts, and also issue direction to various State Governments to take urgent steps for filling vacancies in the subordinate courts, since the administration of justice system is suffering...,” he said. He added that India’s 25 high courts have a sanctioned strength of 1,080 judges — of which 414 posts are currently vacant. “Allahabad high court is the worst hit, with 58 vacancies against a sanctioned strength of 160 Judges,” he said.

tags
top news
Citizenship Bill gets Lok Sabha nod after fierce day-long debate
Citizenship Bill gets Lok Sabha nod after fierce day-long debate
Arms sales of top Indian firms drop 6.9%, reveals Sipri report
Arms sales of top Indian firms drop 6.9%, reveals Sipri report
Will citizenship bill withstand legal scrutiny? Experts weigh in
Will citizenship bill withstand legal scrutiny? Experts weigh in
‘Shiv Sena, Muslim League as partners’: Amit Shah on Congress being secular
‘Shiv Sena, Muslim League as partners’: Amit Shah on Congress being secular
UP to set up 218 fast-track courts for rape cases
UP to set up 218 fast-track courts for rape cases
‘No sense of responsibility’: Pak fans slam injured Hasan Ali for ramp walk
‘No sense of responsibility’: Pak fans slam injured Hasan Ali for ramp walk
‘Hats off to KCR’: Jagan Reddy on Telangana rape accused encounter
‘Hats off to KCR’: Jagan Reddy on Telangana rape accused encounter
Citizenship debate: Amit Shah’s challenge vs Manish Tewari’s charge in LS
Citizenship debate: Amit Shah’s challenge vs Manish Tewari’s charge in LS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News