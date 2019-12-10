Congress MP urges government to fill vacant posts in courts

india

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 06:36 IST

Congress leader T Subbarami Reddy raised the issue of delay in judges appointment in various courts in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

“Even last Friday, the Supreme Court took a serious note of the Government sitting over names reiterated by the Chief Justice-led collegium for appointment as High Court judges, as they have recommended about 100 names for considering appointment in various High Courts,” he said, raising the matter during the Zero Hour.

He said the “situation is really very serious,” adding that the “vacancies in High Courts hit a new high this month, with no incumbents for 38% of the sanctioned posts for permanent and additional judges”.

“...I urge upon the Government, especially the Law Minister, to take urgent measures to complete formalities for filling up the vacancies in various High courts, and also issue direction to various State Governments to take urgent steps for filling vacancies in the subordinate courts, since the administration of justice system is suffering...,” he said. He added that India’s 25 high courts have a sanctioned strength of 1,080 judges — of which 414 posts are currently vacant. “Allahabad high court is the worst hit, with 58 vacancies against a sanctioned strength of 160 Judges,” he said.