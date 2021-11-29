Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
india news

Congress MPs protest outside Parliament

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon after sloganeering and disruption by the Opposition. (HT Photo by Arvind Yadav)
Updated on Nov 29, 2021 01:10 PM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

Congress lawmakers, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest against the farm laws on the first day of the Parliament’s Winter Session outside the House. They held a banner, saying: “We Demand Repeal of Black Farm Laws.”

Ruling Bhartiya Janata Party spokesman Tom Vaddakan wondered why Congress was protesting as the government has announced the repeal of the laws and Lok Sabha has passed a bill in this regard. “What is left now to withdraw it in the House. They are doing no justice to the Parliament and farmers by delaying proceedings. Congress is just trying to impress the gallery.”

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the three farm laws will be repealed. The farm laws were enacted last year and triggered protracted protests.

Lok Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill without discussion as soon as the Lower House opened for proceedings on the first day of the session. The House was adjourned till noon after sloganeering and disruption by the Opposition.

