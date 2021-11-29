Farm Laws Repeal Bill passed in Lok Sabha, Congress leaders not happy

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, meant to officially scrap the three central farm laws, was passed in the lower house of Parliament (Lok Sabha) on the first day of the winter session without any discussion amid the ruckus by opposition parties, which led to multiple adjournments of both the houses. The bill will now be tabled in the upper house - or Rajya Sabha - at 2pm, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Winter Session of Parliament: Track Live Updates

The bill was tabled by Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Congress’ Member of Parliament Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury protested the passage of the bill in such a manner, demanding discussion on it.

Soon after Parliament's winter session commenced, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon by Speaker Om Birla following sloganeering by members of the opposition parties.

The Lok Sabha resumed at noon, but was soon adjourned again till 2pm, shortly after the Farm Laws Repeal Bill was passed. The Rajya Sabha too was adjourned soon after the day's proceedings began.

Earlier, Congress MPs, including party president Sonia Gandhi, staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside Parliament premises on Monday on the issue of farm laws.

In an address to the nation on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will also be taken up on priority. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 23.