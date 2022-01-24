Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh among Congress star campaigners for phase-1 UP polls
india news

Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh among Congress star campaigners for phase-1 UP polls

In a letter sent to the chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Monday named the 30 star campaigners of the Indian National Congress for the state assembly polls.
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and party MP Rahul Gandhi are among the star campaigners for the first phase of UP assembly elections. (File Photo / HT)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 04:12 PM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Congress on Monday released a list of 30 star campaigners for the first phase of the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly election. The list included interim party chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, party MP Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among other leaders who are set to campaign for the grand old party in the high-stakes election.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal has sent the list of the star campaigners to the chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh.

The letter reads, “The following leaders of the Indian National Congress, who would be campaigning as per Section 77(1) of Representation of People Act, 1951, for the ensuing first phase of elections to the legislative assembly of Uttar Pradesh to be held on 10th February 2022”.

Here’s the list:

1. Sonia Gandhi

2. Manmohan Singh

3. Rahul Gandhi

4. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

5. Ajay Kumar Lallu

6. Aradhana Misra ‘Mona’

7. Ghulam Nabi Azad

8. Ashok Gehlot

9. Bhupinder Singh Hooda

10. Bhupesh Baghel

11. Salman Khurshid

12. Raj Babbar

13. Pramod Tiwari

14. PL Punia

15. RPN Singh

16. Sachin Pilot

17. Pradeep Jain Aditya

18. Naseemuddin Siddiqui

19. Acharya Pramod Krishnam

20. Deeper Singh Hooda

21. Varsha Gaikwad

22. Hardik Patel

23. Phulo Devi Netam

24. Supriya Shrinate

25. Imran Pratapgarhi

26. Kanhaiya Kumar

27. Praniti Shinde

28. Dheeraj Gujjar

29. Rohit Chaudhary\

30. Tauqeer Alam

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases, starting from February 10 and ending on March 7.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

Last week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had released its list of 30 campaigners for the UP assembly elections. While many star campaigners like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah were seen on the list, party MPs and mother-son duo Maneka Gandhi and Varun Gandhi were excluded from the same.

Given the constraints of campaigning because of the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the parties are likely to hit the campaign trail in Uttar Pradesh in a phased-out manner, including door-to-door campaigning and closed-door meetings.

