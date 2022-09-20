Congress names Yuri Alemao as legislative party chief in Goa

The Congress on Tuesday named Yuri Alemao, 37, a first-time lawmaker from the Cuncolim constituency, as its legislative party chief in Goa days after eight of its 11 lawmakers joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday last.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the party appointed Alemao despite being the youngest among the three remaining lawmakers of the party. Alemao succeeds Michael Lobo, one of the eight lawmakers.

Carlos Alvares Ferreira, one of the three remaining Congress lawmakers, congratulated Alemao. “Congratulations to my colleague Yuri Alemao for being appointed as the CLP [Congress legislative party] leader. Look forward to working as a good team to revive the Congress.”

Alemao, the son of former Congress minister Joaquim Alemao, managed to win from Cuncolim in this year’s assembly polls after previously losing twice narrowly in 2012 and 2017. He has since taken on the government in the assembly.